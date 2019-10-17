Erdogan to visit Dhaka early 2021

He also gave some specific proposals to increase trade cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey through easing duties on export-import of different products including textile and medicine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Dhaka early next year to join the D-8 summit.Erdogan gave the confirmation when Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen called on him in Ankara on Wednesday, reports BSS citing a press release.During the meeting, Turkish president and Bangladesh foreign minister discussed various issues of mutual interest, including D-8 summit, Rohingya crisis and trade cooperation.Erdogan assured Dhaka that Ankara would be beside Bangladesh in all fronts, including bilateral and multilateral, to resolve the ongoing Rohingya crisis.The Turkish president highly lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her humanitarian efforts in providing shelter to forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh.The Turkish president also proposed Dhaka to allocate a land in Bangladesh for building a modern hospital with Turkish financial support.The Turkish president also assured Momen of more necessary Turkish support to Bangladesh for helping in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Erdogan also laid emphasis on expansion of D-8, an organisation for economic cooperation comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey, by adding new member countries.Dhaka is set to host the D-8 summit, that was supposed to be held in May this year but delayed due to the COVID-19, early next year depends on the pandemic situation.Bangladesh will take over the next Chair of the D-8 from current chair Turkey through the Dhaka D-8 summit.Erdogan also expressed keen interest to attend the inaugural ceremony of newly build Turkish embassy building in Dhaka.Turkish foreign minister Mevlit Cavusoglu was also present.Bangladesh foreign minister, who is on a four-day visit in Turkey, is expected to return Dhaka on Thursday morning.