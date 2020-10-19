What's new

Erdogan to join Mujib Year celebration in Dhaka

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
Bangladesh
Kuwait
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to attend the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

Moreover the Turkish foreign minister will be visiting the capital city soon to inaugurate their embassy in Bangladesh, the minister added while receiving the fourth round of Covid-19 medical supplies from Turkey.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan handed over the state gift today at the state guesthouse Padma, Somoy TV reports.


The gift package includes 10,000 pieces of N95 masks, gowns, coveralls each and 20 sets of ventilator monitors, and stands among other medical supplies.


The minister expressed his optimism of boosting trade ties between the two countries to $2.2 billion.


According to a foreign ministry press release issued on September 16, the Turkish president has proposed to allocate land for the construction of a modern hospital in Bangladesh with the financial assistance from Turkey.

President Erdogan also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh while pledging to stand by Bangladesh in this regard.

Moreover, he expressed satisfaction over the regular bilateral meetings between the foreign ministries of the two countries at regular intervals.




Bangladesh
United States
Hmm , I wonder if we can take Turkeys help to make our own indigenous military hardware and software?
 
