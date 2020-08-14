/ Register

  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Erdogan threatens to cut diplomatic ties with UAE and shut its embassy

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by ASKardar, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM.

  1. Aug 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM #1
    ASKardar

    ASKardar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    430
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 776 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is considering breaking off all diplomatic ties with the UAE after the Gulf nation announced a landmark deal establishing formal relations with Israel.

    Erdogan harshly criticized the UAE for its deal with Israel, as most Arab nations have historically refrained from maintaining formal diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv in protest against its occupation of the West Bank.

    We have given instructions to the foreign minister. Suspending diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi may be one of the steps, as well as recalling our ambassador, because we stand with the Palestinian people.

    On Thursday, the UAE announced that it had agreed to set up diplomatic ties with Israel in exchange for a suspension of Tel Aviv’s plan to annex the West Bank. Previously, only Egypt and Jordan among the Arab nations have had diplomatic relations with Israel.

    The deal was hailed by the US and Israel, but vehemently rejected by the Palestinian Authority.

    SOURCE: https://www.rt.com/news/498010-erdogan-uae-israel-deal/
     
  2. Aug 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM #2
    ASKardar

    ASKardar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    430
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 776 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan

     
  3. Aug 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM #3
    Aspen

    Aspen SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,211
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,831 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Finally a leader who's not afraid to speak the obvious.
     
  4. Aug 14, 2020 at 5:51 PM #4
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,709
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,987 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Hypocrite Turkey first needs to cut ties with Israel and reverse it's decision to it recognise that illegitimate state before going around threatening Muslim countries or providing military bases to Western countries to bomb Muslim countries.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 26 (Users: 5, Guests: 21)
  1. Waqas ,
  2. Sinnerman108 ,
  3. ASKardar