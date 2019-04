Erdoğan being a NATO member, in alliance with the enemies of Islam. Therefore not actually the Saviour of Islam.

In close ties with Israel along with strong trade relations. Despite the show he puts on to fool the people.

Attacking Syria on behalf of NATO.

Other points including his stance on Hagia Sophia and Constantinople.

اسلام عليكمI have seen this literally everywhere online. If Erdoğan is mentioned, everyone will fawn over him. Oh Erdoğan! We love you, saviour of Islam! , only Muslim leader! Bring back ottoman caliphate etc etc.The truth is far from it. Erdoğan is simply adept at playing two face and fooling the people. Now I am fully aware that there will be tons of members at my throat any moment now.Some irrefutable facts that a showy speach cannot hide are: