On Friday, the presidents of Russia and Turkey chaired the 6th meeting of the High-Level Russia-Turkey Cooperation Council and had a second, private meeting behind the closed doors.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Moscow, accompanied by a large ministerial delegation, to take part in the 6th meeting of the High-Level Russia-Turkey Cooperation Council. The Turkish leader also had a second, private meeting behind the closed doors with Russian President Putin."The discussion covered the entire scope of Russian-Turkish relations with a focus on the further restoration of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties," says a statement on the official website of the Russian President.An intergovernmental mid-term trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation program for 2017–2020 was signed, as well as an agreement between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Turkish Sovereign Fund to establish a Russian-Turkish investment fund with a capital of up to $1 billion.Also signed were a memorandum of mutual understanding between the foreign ministries on diplomatic personnel training and the sharing of informational documents and a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Service for Intellectual Property and the Turkish Patents and Trademarks Agency.Other documents concern holding the bilateral year of culture and tourism in 2019, cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office and the Turkish Ministry of Justice, cooperation in the small and medium-sized business sector and cooperation between the news agencies of the two countries.Following a meeting in Moscow, the two leaders held a joint press conference."In our official statements, I believe we can dispense with the phrase "normalization of relations" because we believe we have already passed this stage on issues such as Syria and regional security. We have considered these issues. We often hold telephone conversations in the course of which we address these issues," President Erdogan stated at the press conference.The Russian leader has also acknowledged that the political dialogue between the two countries has resumed."The meeting in this format is taking place after a pause that was caused by the well-known tragic events. Proactive political dialogue resumed between our countries, and so did efforts by foreign ministers to coordinate strategic planning. The mixed intergovernmental commission and bilateral civil society forum have also resumed their work," he said."Russia and Turkey have great potential for further advancing their neighborly relations. Together, not only can we make up for the opportunities that were lost, but also raise our cooperation to a new level. At least Russia is willing to do so and committed to moving in this direction," Vladimir Putin added. After the narrow format meeting of the Presidents, Vladimir Putin said that energy remained a priority area in cooperation between the two countries.