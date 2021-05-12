What's new

Erdogan: Sending international force to protect Palestinians viable idea

ASKardar

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
619
1
1,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the international community needs to “teach a deterrent lesson” to Israel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin have discussed in a phone call tensions in Gaza and occupied Jerusalem, Turkey's presidency said, as Ankara seeks international action against Israel.

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, killing at least 48 people, including children and women.

Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups retaliated by firing rockets toward Israel.

Erdogan said showing that Turkey, Russia share same stance on developments in Palestine will send an important message.

Erdogan told Putin the international community needed to "teach a deterrent lesson" to Israel, adding that Ankara was working to mobilise this reaction, according to a statement from his office.

Erdogan said nations should also discuss the "idea of sending an international protection force to the region in order to protect Palestinian civilians".

"UN Security Council should get involved, give clear messages to Israel to halt attacks before crisis grows further," Erdogan added.

Erdogan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, has stepped up diplomacy, speaking to a range of regional leaders and condemning Israel's "terror".

Turkey additionally has also withdrawn an invitation for Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the southern coastal city on June 18-20.

Erdogan: Sending international force to protect Palestinians viable idea

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the international community needs to “teach a deterrent lesson” to Israel.
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
344
-8
410
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ask Erdogan, 1st revoke the recognization of Israel... :cheesy:

People in Pakistan are burying in the graves, than any Arab country, they are creating again and again such silly thread, they think they are too genius, they can give their genius ideas to militaries of Pakistan, Turk to start direct or proxy war with Israel. But problem is now no one country is interested to fight with Israel even Arabs.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
1,583
-1
3,613
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Yes, Zionist Erdogan (who has met several times with Israeli leaders is absolutely going to send a peace force to ''protect'' Palestinians there. More like restraining Hamas and other Palestinian groups when Israel attacks.

 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,968
10
14,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
israel is smart they will take land bit by bit as they did last 74 years . nothing to worry .
What land?
There is nothing left

Practically two state solution is dead
Everyone knows that

Its simply not possible..because settlers occupy
80% of west bank. The expansion mostly happened in last 20yrs

The best palestine can hope for is gaza..that will be left alone because its 10x50km jail
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,970
2
116,320
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What land?
There is nothing left

Practically two state solution is dead
Everyone knows that

Its simply not possible..because settlers occupy
80% of west bank. The expansion mostly happened in last 20yrs

The best palestine can hope for is gaza..that will be left alone because its 10x50km jail
sir still there is some land and israel will take it . palestine is lost case sine 1973 even arabs know it
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,881
-17
23,305
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
The Arabs have given up on Palestine. How many Arab leaders do we today see condemning Israeli landgrabbing? None. Worse, they fully recognise Israel. They conduct business with Israel.

You have a handful of non-Arab Islamic nations who are standing up for Palestine. That is it.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,970
2
116,320
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No Sir, Palestine was lost, i mean sold during WW1 by Saudis..

How these people claim for property, which they already sold?
but two states were possible until 1973 sir since then things getting out of hands day by day and palestinians have to blame themselves too before blaming others
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,968
10
14,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
sir still there is some land and israel will take it . palestine is lost case sine 1973 even arabs know it
Basically they lost in 1990s. There was strong chance that solution will reach in 1990s but then arabs started to fight with each other and later got too much addicted to cash
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,970
2
116,320
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Arabs have given up on Palestine. How many Arab leaders do we today see condemning Israeli landgrabbing? None. Worse, they fully recognise Israel. They conduct business with Israel.

You have a handful of non-Arab Islamic nations who are standing up for Palestine. That is it.
the problem is not arabs problem is desi muslims sir . arabs are doing well to protect own interests . even turkey did great . its ajmis whom want to jump in fire and want to suicide
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,968
10
14,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
While arabs were busy killing each other isrealis quickly brought in settlers
Even they didnt hope of annexing everything

I think next they will eying the sina desert they will just wait for next arabs infighting
 
