Erdogan says Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase armed drones from Turkey

Oublious

Oublious

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Yes, he used such an expression. But before this statement, there were both Turkish and KSA sources confirming these developments already.

As you know, they invested 200 million usd in Vestel Karayel-SU. Mass production begins this year. There were some collaborations from past or some joint ventures, notably Taqnia Dst, was a subsidiary of Aselsan, that are pushed into the background due to the deterioration of the relations between them. In other words, some work has been done or tried with KSA in both some of avionics/electronics and structural fields. Therefore, by looking at the experiences that arise during this process, they can understand what the potential can be.

KSA is the world's largest arms importer and they want to improve their domestic production capacity in recent years. There are important opportunities for Turkish companies here. Because the expansion strategy of the Turkish defense industry focuses on providing capability to iits allies rather than selling ready-made products.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

I don't want to get out of topic, but I really know closely how the Saudi-Milgem idea/project was sabotaged by third parties just a couple of years ago. Turkey had given a guarantee for the first launch within 9 months and decided to build last ships in KSA shipyards. I even remember that MILGEM visual was used on some of the posters at that time under 'domestic production' presentations. Like that- Anyway, all this was shelved due to the rapidly declining relations, and KSA turned to alternative producers.

But today: For some political reasons, the Biden presidency may represent a period in which KSA should focus on resource diversification. In other words, KSA-Turkish defense industry relations, which stay largely in the refrigerator these days, may partially help the healthy progress of this process.
 
