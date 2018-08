The export of steel and aluminium from Turkey to US was just 1.3 billion dollars. It was a nominal charge by USA to push Turkey to release the CIA agent. Erdogan played foolishly and increased tariffs on more goods than he should have. As of now, USA and turkey goods are pretty much balanced in export-import. USA has many options to avoid turkish goods altogether. Turkish tarfiff on USA imports will result in 2-way loss if USA retaliates. Since USA is bigger, it will easily manage but the sae can't be said of Turkey. There are always poor countries in Africa or big countries like India, China which are waiting to cash in.

