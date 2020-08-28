What's new

Erdogan Pushes for Turkish Role in Afghanistan after US Leaves

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,412
-17
3,851
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Turkey is going ahead with its plans to take over security at the Kabul international airport after the pullout of U.S. troops, despite opposition from the Taliban. Ankara is in negotiations with Washington to secure the airport, which analysts say is key to maintaining stability and an international presence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has warned Turkey of severe consequences if its military remains in Afghanistan when other foreign forces pull out, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in remarks this week, appeared to play down those threats and indicated negotiations would continue.



www.voanews.com

Erdogan Pushes for Turkish Role in Afghanistan after US Leaves

Turkey is going ahead with its plans to take over security at the Kabul international airport after the pullout of U.S. troops, despite opposition from the Taliban.
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,412
-17
3,851
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Not sure why Turks is coming to Afghanistan. This is suppose to be the plate of Pakistan and Iran.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,239
1
2,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Turkey is planning to defend the Turkic community in Afghanistan. Alot of respect for them. They just need to reach a settlement with the Taliban. Afghanistan belongs to the Hazaras, Uzbekis, Tajikis, Turkman aswell as the Pashtun and Taliban. A unity government with provincial autonomous is the way forward.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,865
-2
12,742
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Song Hong said:
Not sure why Turks is coming to Afghanistan. This is suppose to be the plate of Pakistan and Iran.
Click to expand...
They were always in and allied with Northern Alliance. The talks with the Taliban will break down and the Turks will react by increasing their presence. Turks will just do enough to keep the civil war inflamed just like they did in Syria. They will eventually realise that Ertugrul was just a fictitious character and that they are nothing like him. Erdogan is still living in fanciful delusions of the Ottoman empire and will be sucked into a war which Turkey will regret.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aamirzs
How America’s Experience with Pakistan Can Help it Deal with Turkey
Replies
4
Views
789
Osiris
O
T-SaGe
The Revolution in Drone Warfare: The Lessons from the Idlib De-Escalation Zone
Replies
0
Views
477
T-SaGe
T-SaGe
insight-out
HOW AMERICA’S EXPERIENCE WITH PAKISTAN CAN HELP IT DEAL WITH TURKEY
Replies
2
Views
539
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Chakar The Great
Saudi Arabia's Shocking Snub From Pakistan Is a Bonanza for China and Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
6K
xyx007
xyx007
Yankee-stani
CHINA’S FOREIGN FIGHTERS PROBLEM
Replies
4
Views
1K
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom