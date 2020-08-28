Erdogan Pushes for Turkish Role in Afghanistan after US Leaves

Song Hong said: Not sure why Turks is coming to Afghanistan. This is suppose to be the plate of Pakistan and Iran. Click to expand...

They were always in and allied with Northern Alliance. The talks with the Taliban will break down and the Turks will react by increasing their presence. Turks will just do enough to keep the civil war inflamed just like they did in Syria. They will eventually realise that Ertugrul was just a fictitious character and that they are nothing like him. Erdogan is still living in fanciful delusions of the Ottoman empire and will be sucked into a war which Turkey will regret.