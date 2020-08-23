What's new

Erdoğan meets with Hamas leaders in Istanbul

Jyotish

Jyotish

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 8, 2018
4,625
-1
Country
Suriname
Location
Netherlands
Erdoğan meets with Hamas leaders, including Saleh al-Arouri, in Istanbul

August 23 2020

1598186924728.png


President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Hamas leadership in Istanbul on Aug. 22.

The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh and its number two figure Saleh al-Arouri, who was designated as a terrorist by the U.S. and has a $5 million bounty on his head, attended the meeting.

Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MİT) head Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın were also present.

The meeting was held amid escalated cross-border tensions between Israel and Hamas.

“The Egyptians, the Qataris and [U.N. Middle East envoy] Nickolay Mladenov have stepped up their efforts in order to restore calm, but calm can only come if Israel agrees to demands presented by Hamas and other factions,” a Palestinian official told Reuters on Aug. 21.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1297183739592814593

www.duvarenglish.com

Erdoğan meets with Hamas leaders, including Saleh al-Arouri, in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Hamas leadership in Istanbul on Aug. 22. The group's leader Ismail Haniyeh and its number two figure Saleh al-Arouri, who was designated as a terrorist by the U.S. and has a $5 million bounty on his head, attended the meeting. The meeting was held amid...
www.duvarenglish.com www.duvarenglish.com
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2019
1,549
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oh boy I was in the 'Erdogan is a hypocrite for throwing sissy fit at UAE-Israel relations!' camp but this is a slap in the face.
This guy is a madman!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top