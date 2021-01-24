What's new

Erdogan launches welding of 3rd Milgem warship being constructed for Pakistan Navy

Erdogan launches welding of 3rd Milgem warship being constructed for Pakistan Navy
APPPublished January 24, 2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the launching ceremony of the welding of the third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy under MILGEM project. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pak

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the launching ceremony of the welding of the third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy under MILGEM project. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the welding of the third ship to be constructed for Pakistan Navy under the Milgem project.
Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also accompanied Erdogan at the groundbreaking of the third out of a total of four Milgem Ada-class corvette for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353055796649578496

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Minister of National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler, Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Ozbal, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony that also marked the launching of I-class Turkish Navy 'Istanbul' frigate.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Erdogan said Pakistan is "our brotherly country with whom Turkey enjoys excellent relations".
He underscored that the defence collaboration for the construction of Milgem class warships was another milestone in Turkey-Pakistan defence ties.
Read: Pakistan Navy begins constructing modern warships in coordination with Turkey
President Erdogan said both Pakistan and Turkey were living in difficult geographical regions and both countries were facing similar challenges. He affirmed that Turkey would continue to support friendly and allied countries in the defence field.
Referring to his visit to Pakistan last year, President Erdogan said the two countries signed a Strategic Economic Framework that would provide the necessary institutional framework to further enhance bilateral ties.
All Turkish dignitaries who spoke at the ceremony hailed the Pakistan-Turkish brotherly relations and reiterated Turkey's support to Pakistan on core issues of its national interest.
The contract for four Milgem class corvettes for Pakistan Navy with concurrent Transfer of Technology (ToT) was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state-owned Defence contractor firm in 2018.
According to the plan, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and the other two will be built in Pakistan, at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) — Pakistan Navy's specialised shipbuilding division — that also involves technology transfer.
Milgem vessels are 99 metres long with a displacement capacity of 2,400 tonnes and can move at a speed of 29 nautical miles.
These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from the radar, will further enhance the defence capability of the Pakistan Navy.
 
Alhamdulillah.... The project is proceeding at good pace.... I believe the milgem project must fully complete by 2025 and act as keystone for kick-starting the construction of jinnah class project
 
waz said:
Jinnah class is something else and bigger ships, in the class of the 054A or larger. They may use the Milgem as a base design point.
So we have to wait to find the name of this extended ada class for PN. just wondering why pn went for redesign ada class instead of going for I CLASS Frigate direct. That would have a better investment .. ?
 
syed_yusuf said:
So we have to wait to find the name of this extended ada class for PN. just wondering why pn went for redesign ada class instead of going for I CLASS Frigate direct. That would have a better investment .. ?
Jinnah Class would be a hybrid of I-Class and Ada Class, but PN will have their own inputs which they learned from F-22's and Type 54's. Plus the Jinnah class will see an extended order from PN after this order ends.
 
Director General Public Relations - Navy

Welding Ceremony of third ship of MILGEM class corvettes for Pakistan Navy held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey. President of Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, H.E Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi graced the occasion and jointly kicked off the project by performing the block welding.

While addressing the ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted deep rooted relationships between the two strategically aligned nations. He underscored the defense collaboration for construction of MILGEM class warships as major milestone in Pak-Turkey defense ties. The President also underlined the Strategic Economic Framework signed between the two countries as step to enhance bilateral ties and reaffirmed Turkey's support in the field of defense.

The MILGEM class corvettes will be state-of-the-art surface platforms equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons & sensors integrated through a network centric Combat Management System. MILGEM corvettes will significantly enhance maritime defence and deterrence capabilities of Pakistan Navy. These ships will augment Pakistan Navy’s kinetic punch and will significantly contribute in maintaining peace, stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region.

The contract for four MILGEM class corvettes for Pakistan Navy with concurrent Transfer of Technology was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state owned Defence contractor in 2018. The Transfer of Technology entails construction of two corvettes at Istanbul Naval Shipyard while another two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).



1611538330856.png






1611538354362.png
 
Facebook Count
is it milgem of ada class ?😞😞
 
good addition indeed
Milgem Class ships
Type 54 P
and Then Jinnah Class which still need to be finalized.
 
Question is that under the new CNS, will he still go for the Surface Fleet Route or diverge future undecided platforms to be Sub-Surface.

I would say the Jinnah class may or may not be, but then again it's just my opinion without any inside knowledge.

PS: "Sorry, I didn't mean to write a thesis on this, I just couldn't pen it all down in Cliff Notes."

Goritoes said:
Jinnah Class would be a hybrid of I-Class and Ada Class, but PN will have their own inputs which they learned from F-22's and Type 54's. Plus the Jinnah class will see an extended order from PN after this order ends.
Isn't the hybrid of ada and I class is what PN is getting ?
 
