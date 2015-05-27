Erdogan Is Turning Turkey Into a Chinese Client State

Erdogan has been foolish. He knows better than anyone in politics you keep your enemies close - just like he did with his friend Gulen.



Turkey rose up because of good policy of zero problems with neighbours. And today it sinks because he decided to go guns blazing at all neighbours.



People talk about a global conspiracy against Turkey, but it's actually quite natural. Why would any country, support a person who only pushes his own beliefs and rejects their values?



Ps. Yes China has had incredible growth but I wouldn't bet on them yet. Neither would Erdogan have if he had any other options. He had actually humiliated himself by going to Turkey's historic nemesis.