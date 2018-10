Wedesday, 24 October, 2018 - 10:45Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters)Ankara - Saeed AbdulrazzakTurkey confirmed that Saudi Arabia has taken important steps in the investigation of circumstances leading to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, expressing its confidence in the Kingdom's cooperation on the issue and in the position of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in this regard.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Saudi Arabia has taken important steps in the case of Khashoggi and announced the arrest of 18 people, including 15 who came to Istanbul one day before the journalist entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.Addressing lawmakers of his ruling party in parliament Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated his confidence in Saudi Arabia's cooperation in Khashoggi's case, noting that he agreed with King Salman to form a joint Saudi-Turkish investigation team.He indicated the investigation is still underway and its results will be announced immediately upon completion by the competent authorities.Erdogan requested that the 18 Saudi suspects arrested so far be put on trial in Istanbul and said it was important that any Saudi investigation is carried out “by an impartial and fair delegation” with no connections to the killing.While the crime happened in the Saudi consulate, deemed to be Saudi territory, "one must not forget that that area is within the boundaries of the Republic of Turkey," he said.He said the additional information was being assessed by Turkey's security and intelligence services but added that this points "to the fact that the incident was pre-planned, premeditated.”He added that, prior to the killing, a number of individuals had visited the city of Yalova and the Belgrad Forest, and another team removed CCTV from the consulate prior to Khashoggi's visit.“Personally, I don't doubt the sincerity of King Salman …" adding that " It is very, very important that there is a truly impartial and just delegation that does the investigation that looks into what happened,” Erdogan told the deputies."Jamal Khashoggi, along with being a Saudi citizen, was also a global journalist, and this imposes an international responsibility on us," Erdogan said.Erdogan questioned the Vienna Convention within his statement Tuesday and the immunity it affords diplomats, suggesting that it should be reviewed and possibly revised.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency on Tuesday that “If a request for an international investigation is made ... we would cooperate,” either at the United Nations' level or in international courts.Cavusoglu pointed out that the investigation into the death of Khashoggi took place with the presence of Saudi officials, including the inspection of cars belonging to the Saudi consulate, and that all the evidence found was shared with the Saudi side, within the framework of the joint group.He explained that the joint investigations went very easily after the phone call between President Erdogan and King Salman, stressing that the Turkish Public Prosecution investigations are completely separate from the work of the joint group, and that evidence can be shared with the Saudis when found.