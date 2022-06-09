What's new

Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria

Things have been going from bad to worse lately. It seems that Erdogan and his government has decided to push it and threaten with open war.

This week Turkey repeated its demands that Greece demilitarizes its east Aegean islands, saying that it will challenge their sovereignty otherwise. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu even went as far as presenting a map of 14 islands whose sovereignty could be challenged by Turkey.


www.business-standard.com

Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a flurry of provocative statements against Greece - one of his favourite targets - and threatens to launch a new operation in Syria
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

“Turkey will not step back from using its rights if necessary and will not give up its rights in the Aegean under the international agreements,” Erdogan said Thursday at an annual military exercise on the Aegean coast. “I am not joking, I am speaking very seriously.

www.bloomberg.com

Erdogan Criticises US Bases in Greece Ahead of Military Exercise

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece against deploying forces on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, after criticizing what he described as a growing US military presence in the country.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

It seems that Turkey is fixed on grabbing some islands or starting a conflict. Meanwhile,Athens replied by publishing 16 maps,showing the timeline of Turkey's gradual progression of claims in the Aegean:

Map 1-1923 Turkey resigns from any claims on islands further than 3 miles from the coast of Asia Minor with the exception of Imvros,Tenedos and Lagouses islands.

mfa_map1.jpg


Map 2-1972 Territorial Waters of Greece and Turkey. Up until the '70s,Turkey had no claims over Greek territory.


mfa_map2.jpg


Map 3-1973 1 November 1973,Newspaper of the Turkish government publishes the permits given to their companies for oil research in the Aegean

mfa_map3.jpg


Map 4-1974 18 July 1974 Same story as above,but for southeastern Aegean

mfa_map4.jpg


Map 5-In 1988 Turkey published a map of their self-proclaimed SAR area that covers half of the Aegean

mfa_map5.jpg


Map 6-1996 Turkey publishes the "Grey Zones" theory map

mfa_map6.jpg


Map 7-2009,2012 Turkey turns to the southeastern Mediterranean

mfa_map7.jpg


Map 8-2019 Turkey starts the Mavi Vatan doctrine. Hulusi Akar appears with a map of Mavi Vatan in October 2018.

mfa_map8.jpg


Map 9-2019 Signing of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum with the Libyan GNA government of Tripoli

mfa_map9.jpg



Skipping to 13,because 10-12 are the same with small changes

Map 13-Middle line of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum basepoints







mfa_map13.jpg


Map 14-2021 The islands that should be "demilitarized" according to Turkish theories

mfa_map14.jpg


Map 15-Total claims by the Turkish government in 2022

mfa_map15.jpg


Map 16-Comparison of gradual claims by Turkey from 1972 to 2022

mfa_map16.jpg
 
