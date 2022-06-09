Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a flurry of provocative statements against Greece - one of his favourite targets - and threatens to launch a new operation in Syria

Erdogan Criticises US Bases in Greece Ahead of Military Exercise Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece against deploying forces on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, after criticizing what he described as a growing US military presence in the country.

Things have been going from bad to worse lately. It seems that Erdogan and his government has decided to push it and threaten with open war.It seems that Turkey is fixed on grabbing some islands or starting a conflict. Meanwhile,Athens replied by publishing 16 maps,showing the timeline of Turkey's gradual progression of claims in the Aegean:Map 1-1923 Turkey resigns from any claims on islands further than 3 miles from the coast of Asia Minor with the exception of Imvros,Tenedos and Lagouses islands.Map 2-1972 Territorial Waters of Greece and Turkey. Up until the '70s,Turkey had no claims over Greek territory.Map 3-1973 1 November 1973,Newspaper of the Turkish government publishes the permits given to their companies for oil research in the AegeanMap 4-1974 18 July 1974 Same story as above,but for southeastern AegeanMap 5-In 1988 Turkey published a map of their self-proclaimed SAR area that covers half of the AegeanMap 6-1996 Turkey publishes the "Grey Zones" theory mapMap 7-2009,2012 Turkey turns to the southeastern MediterraneanMap 8-2019 Turkey starts the Mavi Vatan doctrine. Hulusi Akar appears with a map of Mavi Vatan in October 2018.Map 9-2019 Signing of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum with the Libyan GNA government of TripoliSkipping to 13,because 10-12 are the same with small changesMap 13-Middle line of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum basepointsMap 14-2021 The islands that should be "demilitarized" according to Turkish theoriesMap 15-Total claims by the Turkish government in 2022Map 16-Comparison of gradual claims by Turkey from 1972 to 2022