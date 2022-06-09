Erdogan demands demilitarisation of East Aegean Islands, threatens operation in Syria

Things have been going from bad to worse lately. It seems that Erdogan and his government have decided to push it and threaten with open war.
This week Turkey repeated its demands that Greece demilitarizes its east Aegean islands, saying that it will challenge their sovereignty otherwise. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu even went as far as presenting a map of 14 islands whose sovereignty could be challenged by Turkey.
“Turkey will not step back from using its rights if necessary and will not give up its rights in the Aegean under the international agreements,” Erdogan said Thursday at an annual military exercise on the Aegean coast. “I am not joking, I am speaking very seriously.”
It seems that Turkey is fixed on grabbing some islands or starting a conflict. Meanwhile,Athens replied by publishing 16 maps,showing the timeline of Turkey's gradual progression of claims in the Aegean:
This week Turkey repeated its demands that Greece demilitarizes its east Aegean islands, saying that it will challenge their sovereignty otherwise. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu even went as far as presenting a map of 14 islands whose sovereignty could be challenged by Turkey.
Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a flurry of provocative statements against Greece - one of his favourite targets - and threatens to launch a new operation in Syria
www.business-standard.com
“Turkey will not step back from using its rights if necessary and will not give up its rights in the Aegean under the international agreements,” Erdogan said Thursday at an annual military exercise on the Aegean coast. “I am not joking, I am speaking very seriously.”
Erdogan Criticises US Bases in Greece Ahead of Military Exercise
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece against deploying forces on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, after criticizing what he described as a growing US military presence in the country.
www.bloomberg.com
It seems that Turkey is fixed on grabbing some islands or starting a conflict. Meanwhile,Athens replied by publishing 16 maps,showing the timeline of Turkey's gradual progression of claims in the Aegean:
Last edited: