Erdogan demands demilitarisation of East Aegean Islands, threatens operation in Syria

Sadly not my friend - a "united" Europe.

Would that be the case, Turkey would already have lost it's destination for tourists, would be sanctioned to death and wouldn't get directly/indirect help in military development and dual use products.

They wouldn't have the components for laser guided weapon, no engines for their ucavs, more modern land vehicles, no microchips, no spare parts for european/american machines or their derivates etc.

So, THAT will MAYBE happen when Turks (politicans) do something stupid like attack Greek islands and the Greeks make hard resistance, like the Ukrainians.

Because I think, Russia wouldn't have THIS hard situation IF they would have steamrolled the Ukraine in the first 72-96hrs and Ukrainians surrender, bc then it would be the new reality.

So my conclusion is, that "Europe" will stick together when Turkey and Greece are at war and THEN Turks will get sanctions which will catapult them into the 17th century.