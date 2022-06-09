What's new

Erdogan demands demilitarisation of East Aegean Islands, threatens operation in Syria

Things have been going from bad to worse lately. It seems that Erdogan and his government have decided to push it and threaten with open war.

This week Turkey repeated its demands that Greece demilitarizes its east Aegean islands, saying that it will challenge their sovereignty otherwise. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu even went as far as presenting a map of 14 islands whose sovereignty could be challenged by Turkey.


Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a flurry of provocative statements against Greece - one of his favourite targets - and threatens to launch a new operation in Syria
“Turkey will not step back from using its rights if necessary and will not give up its rights in the Aegean under the international agreements,” Erdogan said Thursday at an annual military exercise on the Aegean coast. “I am not joking, I am speaking very seriously.

Erdogan Criticises US Bases in Greece Ahead of Military Exercise

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece against deploying forces on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, after criticizing what he described as a growing US military presence in the country.
It seems that Turkey is fixed on grabbing some islands or starting a conflict. Meanwhile,Athens replied by publishing 16 maps,showing the timeline of Turkey's gradual progression of claims in the Aegean:

map1_page-0001.jpg


map2_page-0001.jpg


map3_page-0001.jpg


map4_page-0001.jpg


map5_page-0001.jpg


map6_page-0001.jpg


map7_page-0001.jpg


map8_page-0001.jpg


map12_page-0001.jpg


map13_page-0001.jpg


map14_page-0001.jpg




map16_page-0001.jpg
 
It's as if Erdogan,Akar,Cavusoglu and Bahceli want to force a conflict,even a small incident,to win the elections next year!
And that's the problem.
Even the Turks are far from that what Mehmetcik Mülütary Master - Erdogan says, they can easily win on certain fronts against Greece and then his value in the political landscape is growing.
So sad that we have spineless, corrupt, "liberal" politicans in Europe.
If we only had (lesser) corrupt, brave, more right-wing/national politicans, the world would run different. :big_boss:
 
And that's the problem.
Even the Turks are far from that what Mehmetcik Mülütary Master - Erdogan says, they can easily win on certain fronts against Greece and then his value in the political landscape is growing.
So sad that we have spineless, corrupt, "liberal" politicans in Europe.
If we only had (lesser) corrupt, brave, more right-wing/national politicans, the world would run different. :big_boss:
We talk about united Europe,but 4 years now,nobody dared to sink a ship or shoot an aircraft down to show Erdoğan his limits. Now he says he wants to go in Syria again,the Americans who had been supposedly protecting the Kurds,have been asking him not to start an operation. Appeasing him won't work.
And it's not just him,there's also the MHP behind him.
 
We talk about united Europe,but 4 years now,nobody dared to sink a ship or shoot an aircraft down to show Erdoğan his limits. Now he says he wants to go in Syria again,the Americans who had been supposedly protecting the Kurds,have been asking him not to start an operation. Appeasing him won't work.
And it's not just him,there's also the MHP behind him.
Sadly not my friend - a "united" Europe.
Would that be the case, Turkey would already have lost it's destination for tourists, would be sanctioned to death and wouldn't get directly/indirect help in military development and dual use products.
They wouldn't have the components for laser guided weapon, no engines for their ucavs, more modern land vehicles, no microchips, no spare parts for european/american machines or their derivates etc.
So, THAT will MAYBE happen when Turks (politicans) do something stupid like attack Greek islands and the Greeks make hard resistance, like the Ukrainians.
Because I think, Russia wouldn't have THIS hard situation IF they would have steamrolled the Ukraine in the first 72-96hrs and Ukrainians surrender, bc then it would be the new reality.
So my conclusion is, that "Europe" will stick together when Turkey and Greece are at war and THEN Turks will get sanctions which will catapult them into the 17th century.
 
Well, it is understand-able if Erdogan want to raise a conflict. Looking at how bad Turkiye's inflation lately, it will be bad for him if the economy suffering can create a big problem for his regime. But of course, I can be wrong. Maybe 60% inflation is nothing for Turks.

So, if the tension raise, will Ukraine lose one of their drone supplier?
 
Sadly not my friend - a "united" Europe.
Would that be the case, Turkey would already have lost it's destination for tourists, would be sanctioned to death and wouldn't get directly/indirect help in military development and dual use products.
They wouldn't have the components for laser guided weapon, no engines for their ucavs, more modern land vehicles, no microchips, no spare parts for european/american machines or their derivates etc.
So, THAT will MAYBE happen when Turks (politicans) do something stupid like attack Greek islands and the Greeks make hard resistance, like the Ukrainians.
Because I think, Russia wouldn't have THIS hard situation IF they would have steamrolled the Ukraine in the first 72-96hrs and Ukrainians surrender, bc then it would be the new reality.
So my conclusion is, that "Europe" will stick together when Turkey and Greece are at war and THEN Turks will get sanctions which will catapult them into the 17th century.
Also this islands thing is ridiculous. They have entire bases on the other side and say our tiny garissons are a threat to them. They demand that we leave the islands next to them without any defence,threatening with war if we don't do it. How can I trust that such a government will not invade and take all these islands,after they are demilitarized.
 
Also this islands thing is ridiculous. They have entire bases on the other side and say our tiny garissons are a threat to them. They demand that we leave the islands next to them without any defence,threatening with war if we don't do it. How can I trust that such a government will not invade and take all these islands,after they are demilitarized.
If Turkey really invade, will it complicate Ukraine - Russian War? How will NATO react?

Well, this is only a WHAT IF Scenario. Let's pray that it won't happen. But if it really happen, what will happen next?
 
Erdogan is the East Med region’s troublemaker by....

....expelling every Turkish opponent as a terrorist
...acting outside the limits of international law
...invaded and invading in countries
...threatening with the use of force
..instrumentalizing the illegal migration
...weaponizing refugees
..spreading propaganda and false news
...worsening challenges to security

Erdogan adminsitration is a hotbed of problems, Its political system is kept alive by the reproduction of tensions, claims and discoveries of enemies
 

