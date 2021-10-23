Erdogan deepens diplomatic crisis: “10 ambassadors expelled”

khansaheeb
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today (Saturday) ordered the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare ten ambassadors, including those from the US, Germany and France, as “undesirable personalities” after calling for the release of the philanthropist who helped protest the Gazi Park protest in 2013. Osman Kabala At the same time, the German “Bild” reported tonight that the Dutch ambassador to Ankara, Marjan de Questnite, had been expelled from the country.
“Erdogan’s intention to expel ten ambassadors from Turkey could lead to a Western alliance as a prelude to a rift between the Council of Europe and Ankara, as well as an abandonment of the European values that Ankara has adopted since joining the organization in 1950,” Turkish MP Aiken Ardmir told Israel Today Former member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and senior director of the Turkey Program in the Fund for the Protection of Democracies (FDD).
“If the Turkish president doubles his disregard for the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling on the Osman Kabala case, then the European Council will begin the process of violating procedures against Ankara. Such a move could become the last nail in Turkey’s 70-year-old pro – Western coffin.”
As mentioned, the Turkish Foreign Ministry held no less than ten reprimand calls to foreign ambassadors on Tuesday, following criticism against Ankara on Monday as part of the fourth anniversary of the arrest at Istanbul airport of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kabala, who aided the 2013 Gazi Park protest against Erdogan. These are the ambassadors of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden who have issued an unprecedented joint statement calling for the release of the political prisoner.
“We demand a clear and immediate solution to the legal process against Kabala,” the ambassadors demanded. “The delays in the legal process that concern it raise questions about respect for democracy, the rule of law and the transparency of the Turkish legal system.” “We are united in our demand for the immediate release of Kabala. The decision regarding him must respect Turkey’s international obligations and Turkey’s own laws.”
Osman Kabala. The arrested philanthropist, Photo: AFP
Ankara, on the other hand, said angrily that “this is an attempt to interfere with Turkey’s jurisdiction and the politicization of legal proceedings.” The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said that “the ambassadors’ announcement is unacceptable and contrary to the rule of law, democracy and the freedom of the judiciary, issues that the ambassadors claim to protect.” During the reprimand to the ambassadors, Foreign Ministry officials in Ankara told them: “Turkey is a democratic and constitutional country that respects human rights. Our justice system will not be affected by such statements.”
Erdogan himself responded to the remarks by saying, “The ambassadors are going to sleep and wake up and what they have in mind is ‘Kabala, Kabala,'” Erdogan said. “Ten ambassadors are coming for him to the State Department. What rudeness.” He said, “I have instructed our foreign minister ‘make sure to turn these ten ambassadors into persona non grata as soon as possible’. They must know, understand and get to know Turkey. The day it does not happen, they will leave here.”