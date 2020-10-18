What's new

Erdogan claims Russia, US, France are supplying weapons to Armenia

International law is categorically on Azerbaijans side

But it does it matter to the likes of France??

Of course not

You can't get justice unless you seize it yourself

That's why we must support AZERBAIJAN
 
