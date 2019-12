The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called during a visit to Tunisia for allowing Tunis, Algeria, and Qatar to be part of Berlin conference on the Libyan crisis.Erdogan added in a joint presser with the Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday that he is certain that Tunis will provide valuable assistance in the efforts to stabilize Libya."We are dealing with the legitimate government in Libya and its Presidential Council's Head Fayez Al-Sarraj, while Khalifa Haftar is dealing with countries supporting him with weapons and money." Erdogan added.He also said that there are 5000 Sudanese mercenaries plus Russian troops in Libya, saying they are illegally present in the country as Haftar's forces are an illegitimate body."We can't leave our Libyan brothers under the mercy of the likes of Haftar." Erdogan indicated, saying Ankara wants to resolve the Libyan crisis via an inter-Libyan dialogue and that he discussed with Saied forms of cooperation to reach a ceasefire in Libya and a return to the political process.Saied, meanwhile; said the MoU in maritime cooperation between Libya and Turkey doesn't include Tunisian waters, adding that he discussed with Erdogan the initiative proposed by Tunis to resolve the conflict in Libya.Earlier, the advisor of the Tunisian Presidency Rachida Al-Nefer said on Saturday that the Tunisian President was going to activate an initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis.