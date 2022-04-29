What's new

Erdogan arrives to Saudi Arabia

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519815669784752130


The official ceremony to receive the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the President of the Republic of Turkey.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519808412929904641


1651193209364.png


The Turkish president’s keenness to visit Saudi Arabia and meet the King and his Crown Prince, may God protect them, to consolidate the relations of the two countries comes from his belief in the size of Saudi Arabia and its influence in the world and that a large country like Turkey cannot not have a distinguished relationship with the Muslims’ Qibla and the country of the Two Holy Mosques and the great economic power.. so welcome to his Excellency..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519812749601161216

1651192625159.png


Erdogan: I am confident that we will raise our relations to a better level than in the past.

Our visit, which comes during the holy days of Ramadan, which is full of mercy, forgiveness and kindness, will open the doors to a new era with the friendly and brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

@AydaNews


1651193263436.png
 
