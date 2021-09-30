Erdogan and Biden meet in Rome

Battlion25
Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey
OCTOBER 31, 2021•STATEMENTS AND RELEASES
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on the margins of the G20 Summit. President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and manage our disagreements effectively. He expressed appreciation for Turkey’s nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan. The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus. President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system. He also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing...ith-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-of-turkey/
