Reports that the rockets were fired from within Iran:
Update # 1
Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate
First, prove this hit anything US related. It didn't. It's not first time Iran and Iraqi Shia militias claim to hit 'Mossad compound' in Erbil. They already hits dozens of them if we take their statements seriously. It hit empty ground near Erbil airport. And already Iraqi militia affiliated...
defence.pk
Update # 2
Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate
His azeri? This is news to me He is and so is the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (Senior most military post in Iran).
defence.pk
Erbil, Iraq: Ballistic Missiles used to strike a house near US Consulate
all this missles were targeting in same spot
defence.pk
Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate
all this missles were targeting in same spot
defence.pk
A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Irbil, Iraq on March 13. Photo: AP
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack near US consulate in Iraq
Iran said the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard earlier this week. No injuries were reported in Sunday’s attack on the city of Arbil.
www.scmp.com
