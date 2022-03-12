What's new

Erbil, Iraq: Ballistic Missiles used to strike a house near US Consulate

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502767860120231936
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502771342386634753
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502772743300960268
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502776785951510532
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502770567174234113

Reports that the rockets were fired from within Iran:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502770567174234113

- - - - -

Update # 1

Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate

First, prove this hit anything US related. It didn't. It's not first time Iran and Iraqi Shia militias claim to hit 'Mossad compound' in Erbil. They already hits dozens of them if we take their statements seriously. It hit empty ground near Erbil airport. And already Iraqi militia affiliated...
defence.pk

Update # 2

Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate

His azeri? This is news to me He is and so is the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (Senior most military post in Iran).
defence.pk

Erbil, Iraq: Ballistic Missiles used to strike a house near US Consulate

all this missles were targeting in same spot
defence.pk

Erbil, Iraq: Reported rocket attack near US Consulate

all this missles were targeting in same spot
defence.pk

3b2c196b-c5f1-4583-b664-a635fc170a20_aef9e564.jpg

A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Irbil, Iraq on March 13. Photo: AP

www.scmp.com

Iran claims responsibility for missile attack near US consulate in Iraq

Iran said the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard earlier this week. No injuries were reported in Sunday’s attack on the city of Arbil.
www.scmp.com
 
Not first time Iranian allied militias did this. Hitting what they call 'Mossad compounds at Erbil airport. Iran has done BM strikes on Kurdish militias before. First time it fired missiles from its territory into Iraq with intention of avenging Israeli strike. The strike, as of far, appears near US consulate and not directly attacking a US base or consulate.
 

