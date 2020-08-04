/ Register

  Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Eran Zehavi: Turkish champions Istanbul in Shakhashir want the striker

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by dani191, Aug 4, 2020

    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Eran Zehavi: Turkish champions Istanbul in Shakhashir want the striker
    August 3, 2020
    In Shakhashir about two weeks ago it became the second overall team ever to win the title of Turkish champion outside the Big Four club (the first was Boraspur in 2010). The modest team from Istanbul was formed exactly 30 years ago, and after finishing last season as runner-up and this year as a championship – it wants to continue to progress in the season as well and continue to upgrade.
    According to reports, the group has already begun talks in its attempts to attach Zahavi, who is of course signed to his Chinese team Guangzhou R.P. In the past the Chinese have made it clear that they will not easily release their biggest star, but recently the national team striker has released hints that he is already thinking about the next stage in his career.

    Zehavi has previously stated that in order to leave the big money in China he will have to receive a particularly tempting offer, from an attractive league. It is not clear whether the Turkish league does indeed meet these standards, but it is possible that in light of Gwangju’s weak season opener (defeated in the first two rounds, with the frustrated Heby not conquering) – Zahavi will consider the offer. In Turkey, of course, Eran Zehavi’s impressive balance of conquests (99 goals and 30 assists in 112 appearances in China) are reported.
    https://www.news1.news/en/2020/08/e...-istanbul-in-shakhashir-want-the-striker.html
     
    zain41

    zain41 FULL MEMBER

    dont worry he will get better treatment than what beitar jeruslalem fans did to bosnian players
     
