I wanted to make the thread because i am working on a personal info graphic about sliders over the world. I wanted to know what the equipment on a average soldier and a SSG commando were. Ok here is a list of things I want

1. Helmet (model or other info) i.e M1 helmet clone etc. because ive seen many pics with modern helmets and others with WW2 era helmets

2. Bodyarmor. I want to know if the average solider is equipped with armor at all. IF so what is the rating (upto what round can it stop 5.56, 7.62x39mm?)

3.Gun and accessories. I know these are mostly going to be G3s or AKs but i want to know if they have optics, fore-grips, lasers, etc on them. and if an average solider carries a sidearm

4. protective gear. Do they have kneepads, elbowpads, ear protection and goggles

5. any extra accessories i.e night vision, med kits, mre etc.

