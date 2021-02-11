Episode 194. Corvettes. The golden mean of Russian Fleet

A little can go a long way – the new Project 20380 and 20385 corvettes. Those small ships can fight in both close and far sea zones. In terms of the amount of armament, they outperform many of their foreign competitors. In the new episode of Combat Approved, the viewers will see the exclusive footage of the first ever voyage of the Project 20385 Gremyaschiiy corvette. In addition, our journalists will visit the Severnaya Verf shipyard, where they make those ships and their next generation – Project 20386. It’s able to sail not only with the diesel power, but also with electricity. For the first time on TV, we’ll show you its newest one-of-a-kind radar, which protects from both enemy missiles and electronic countermeasures. Under its dome, you can hide several ships, submarines, or even a naval base. Moreover, the viewers will see the main weapon of the Project 20386 corvettes - the Uranus missile complex. All of that you’ll see in the episode of Combat Approved.