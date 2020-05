Those hand-picked Pakistani ranger guys definitely look more ferocious. But I got bored by all that foreplay: if both could get their legs that high then better settle it in a bout of Karate.



I feel the Indian side should QUIT this strutting gameplay at Wagah: it doesn't look good for the country's or armed forces image to be humiliated like this. In a world of submachine guns, and Howitzers, you don't have to prove anything.



I am sure that BSF Jawan later went home to savagely beat his wife.

Click to expand...