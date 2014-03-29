Rizwan Alam
Hello friends.. My late father was in EPCAF and was was a war prisoner during 1971 war.
Recently, I think today, Pak army organized an event in recognition the sacrifice for EPCAF particularly Bihari community. I came to know that there are some medical and financial benefits for the soldiers and their widows.
Me nor my mom have any paper record of my father of being a soldier since he died in 2011. Is there any archive where I can find some paper to claim those benefits for my Mom...??
Regards
