Rizwan Alam

Rizwan Alam

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2012
939
0
1,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello friends.. My late father was in EPCAF and was was a war prisoner during 1971 war.

Recently, I think today, Pak army organized an event in recognition the sacrifice for EPCAF particularly Bihari community. I came to know that there are some medical and financial benefits for the soldiers and their widows.

Me nor my mom have any paper record of my father of being a soldier since he died in 2011. Is there any archive where I can find some paper to claim those benefits for my Mom...??

Regards
 

