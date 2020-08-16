Envoy stresses potential of Hong Kong as export destination for Pakistan By TLTP - August 16, 2020 0 94 RAWALPINDI: Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Bilal Ahmed Butt on Sunday said that Hong Kong has a huge potential as an export destination for Pakistan due to its free trade policy and easy licensing procedures for international trade. The envoy said that Pakistani leather, denim and cottons, swim and track suits, rice, meat, seafood, gems and jewelry and surgical equipment sectors have a great potential of increasing their exports to Hong Kong. He said this while addressing a webinar related to Pakistan-Hong Kong trade organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). He lauded RCCI’s efforts in launching the virtual edition of Rawal Expo and added that virtual trade forums should be conducted frequently to connect business communities of both the countries. Consul of Pakistan in Hong Kong Malik Asim said that Hong Kong is the second largest exporter of Information Technology (IT) products in Asia and the seventh largest in the world. He highlighted that Pakistan has a good scope of exporting IT products to Hong Kong. Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik provided an update on RCCI’s activities and shared key economic indicators with the participants. He said that the spread of Covid-19 has halted trade activities in the region which provides an opportunity to look for out of the box solutions. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...hong-kong-as-export-destination-for-pakistan/ ------------