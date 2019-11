The first satellite was launched into space in May last yearFrance is interested in collaborating with Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite 2 into space, according to the country’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Dhaka Jean-Marin Schuh.He expressed his country’s interest when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka on Wednesday, reports UNB.Built by French company Thales Alenia Space, Bangladesh’s first-ever satellite Bangabandhu 1 was launched into space on May 12 last year from Florida, US.The satellite was launched into the orbital slot at 119.1 degree east longitude, which was was bought from Russian satellite company “Intersputnik” for $28 million in January 2015.Jean-Marin Schuh also said France will maintain its support to Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue as well.Briefing reporters after the meeting, the prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said Schuh mentioned France's policy for sustainable energy and added that his country was interested to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh over energy and water sectors, in addition to nurturing their economic ties.The ambassador also praised Bangladesh for increasing its capacity over disaster management.In this context, the prime minister said some 2.2 million coastal people were evacuated from their houses during the recent Cyclone Bulbul She said Bangladesh formed the Climate Change Trust Fund to combat the adversities of the climate change and the government was working for enhanced forestation throughout country.Hasina also said the government has been making village-centric development, and 94% people of the country have already been brought under electricity coverage.Mentioning that Bangladesh shares a historic relation with France, she promised the new French envoy of all-out support to him during his term in Dhaka.