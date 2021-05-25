What's new

Entire population of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions provided health insurance

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Twitter that the entire population of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions have universal health insurance now. PM IK is going to inaugurate it from Layyah

That means if you have an NIC, with address from any of these districts you and your family are covered:
1. Sahiwal
2. Pakpattan
3. Okara
4. Dera Ghazi Khan
5. Layyah
6. Muzaffargarh
7. Rajanpur



That is 2 out of 9 divisions done, inshallah by the end of the year all 9 will be done. Thank you IK. This will go a LONG way in killing PML-N from Punjab.
 
You have no idea Khota khori is still very popular in central and North Punjab Lahore being the prime Example. And this popularity has only grown as funds that were usually thrown at these areas at the cost of others are now being distributed evenly. If PTI doent want loose Punjab it needs to carve out South Punjab and Potohar out of it and leave the rest to its own devices.
 
