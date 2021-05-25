Entire population of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions provided health insurance

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Twitter that the entire population of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions have universal health insurance now. PM IK is going to inaugurate it from LayyahThat means if you have an NIC, with address from any of these districts you and your family are covered:1. Sahiwal2. Pakpattan3. Okara4. Dera Ghazi Khan5. Layyah6. Muzaffargarh7. RajanpurThat is 2 out of 9 divisions done, inshallah by the end of the year all 9 will be done. Thank you IK. This will go a LONG way in killing PML-N from Punjab.