Entire PLA Armoured Division Assembled Near Demchok LAC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,810
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
PLA has been assembling its entire armoured division since early 2021 in the Ngari Prefecture, barely 60Km from Demchok.
Ngari Prefecture also features a major PLA helicopter base. The continues assembly of armour does not bode well for the opposition Indian garrison, they cannot match the numbers.
Ngari Prefecture also features a major PLA helicopter base. The continues assembly of armour does not bode well for the opposition Indian garrison, they cannot match the numbers.