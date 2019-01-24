Leaders from across the political spectrum welcomed the news of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making a formal entry into politics with her appointment on Wednesday as the Congress party’s general secretary “Welcome Priyanka Gandhi to the rough and tumble of politics. She brings with her the grace of Gandhi Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm. Wish her the best. Could she become the Xfactor of 2019 poll battle?” People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the move will motivate the 50% of Indian population: women who have been sidelined all this while. “Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi Ji on her appointment as General Secretary. A good decision by CP Rahul Gandhi Ji. We wholeheartedly welcome her entry in active politics. Her appointment will not only energise youth & cadre but motivate 50% female population of India in politics,” Mr. Yadav tweeted. Strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore tweeted, “One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.” Within the Congress, especially from Uttar Pradesh the news was received with much enthusiasm. “As Priyanka Vadra Gandhi takes charge of Uttar Pradesh as AICC general secretar the politics of the Hindi heartland is about to change. With a new general in command each UP Congressman is battle ready,” former UPA minister Jitin Prasada said. RPN Singh, another leader from UP said that Ms Vadra’s formal entry into politics will strengthen the party in its resolve to fight communal & casteist forces. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/enthusiasm-greets-priyanka/article26072272.ece?homepage=true