Entering Bangladesh illegally: Another Indian citizen arrested from Padma bridge site Police today arrested another Indian citizen on charge of entering Bangladesh without proper documents and visiting the Padma bridge site in Shariatpur’s Jajira late at night.

Star Digital Report"Some army personnel detained Rupsa Roy when he was roaming around in Padma Bridge project area in Jajira on today (June 26), without proper documents and handed him over to us," Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jajira Police Station, told The Daily Star."A case was filed against Rupsa under the Control of Entry Act for illegally entering Bangladesh today," he said.Police pressed charges against Rupsa (40) in the case after completing the probe within a short time, the OC added.Earlier, Bijoy Kumar Roy, another Indian citizen, was arrested from Jajira over the same charges on June 24. He was charged under section 4 of the Control of Entry Act for illegally entering Bangladesh after a case was filed against him with Jajira Police Station that day.Apart from Rupsa and Bijoy, nine more Indian citizens were arrested for the same allegations, said the district police officials.Contacted, SM Mizanur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Naria circle) in Shariatpur, told The Daily Star, "We are looking into the matter with utmost importance. It's very mysterious that all of them were arrested under similar circumstances.""When we detained them, all were behaving abnormally," he said, adding that if new information came out during investigation, a fresh case will be filed against them and they would be shown arrested in the case.