Enter the Vipers Pit

i hate vipers its a tool of usa to bend our neck
Is this the one built by US?
beauty but full of sunction
Awesome base for awesome planes. Can you describe the individual missile amongst the loadout arrayed in the pics?
See those extra large drop tanks....tells us another story.
PAF: Chain bhi mera dard bhi, meri ashiqui bus tum hi ho
USA: Asan nahi yahan ashiq hojana, ashiq ko milti hain sanctions ki soghatein, sabko na milta ye khazana
Pakistan and the US are in a very confusing relationship. Both are idiots.
It is indeed a state of the art facility.
But its residents have water supply issues..
Few years ago, US supplied an aircraft the use of Chinese President. Chinese found bugging devices when they received the plane.
Is it possible that US has installed similar instruments at this base which could affect the performance of PAF during war times?
The base commander has spent time in the States, he will address these issues.
Checkout the size of Viper's ECM Pod compared to other weapons and systems.
great plane but wont be of much use for us in case of full scale indo-pak war. still if we are given option to buy this jet i am sure our air force will go for it. they wont learn anything from past. we have forgotten what US did with us during and after 65 and during the decade of 90s.