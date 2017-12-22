/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Enter the Vipers Pit

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Windjammer, Dec 22, 2017.

  1. Dec 22, 2017 #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    b2d9eae1-da8e-4fa1-adf3-fd3efd787428.png


    03f940b9-8f92-4c4f-919f-7a334482b824.png

    8f4294a1-2e90-4d7c-8ecd-7ac17a31c201.png

    99ebc6a5-6eb9-4474-8bdd-f9562c053b43.png

    f30c66a6-1486-4162-8fa3-4a612df1111c.png

    0ed5f4ff-aba3-441b-bd7e-b8bc13dd94fe.png
     
  2. Dec 22, 2017 #2
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

  3. Dec 22, 2017 #3
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    i hate vipers its a tool of usa to bend our neck
     
  4. Dec 22, 2017 #4
    CriticalThought

    CriticalThought SENIOR MEMBER

    Is this the one built by US?
     
  5. Dec 22, 2017 #5
    Maxpane

    Maxpane FULL MEMBER

    beauty but full of sunction
     
  6. Dec 22, 2017 #6
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Yes.
     
  7. Dec 22, 2017 #7
    CriticalThought

    CriticalThought SENIOR MEMBER

    Awesome base for awesome planes. Can you describe the individual missile amongst the loadout arrayed in the pics?
     
  8. Dec 22, 2017 #8
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    See those extra large drop tanks....tells us another story. :)
     
  9. Dec 22, 2017 #9
    Ahmet Pasha

    Ahmet Pasha SENIOR MEMBER

    PAF: Chain bhi mera dard bhi, meri ashiqui bus tum hi ho
    USA: Asan nahi yahan ashiq hojana, ashiq ko milti hain sanctions ki soghatein, sabko na milta ye khazana :p::omghaha::partay:
     
  10. Dec 22, 2017 #10
    Enigma_

    Enigma_ FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan and the US are in a very confusing relationship. Both are idiots.
     
  11. Dec 22, 2017 #11
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    It is indeed a state of the art facility.

    [​IMG]
     
  12. Dec 22, 2017 #12
    Hodor

    Hodor FULL MEMBER

    But its residents have water supply issues..:p:
     
  13. Dec 22, 2017 #13
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    Few years ago, US supplied an aircraft the use of Chinese President. Chinese found bugging devices when they received the plane.

    Is it possible that US has installed similar instruments at this base which could affect the performance of PAF during war times?
     
  14. Dec 22, 2017 #14
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    The base commander has spent time in the States, he will address these issues. :P

    Checkout the size of Viper's ECM Pod compared to other weapons and systems.

    @Hodor @MastanKhan @Tempest II @araz @Dazzler

    weapon.png lgb.png missiles.png
     
  15. Dec 22, 2017 #15
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    great plane but wont be of much use for us in case of full scale indo-pak war. still if we are given option to buy this jet i am sure our air force will go for it. they wont learn anything from past. we have forgotten what US did with us during and after 65 and during the decade of 90s.
     
