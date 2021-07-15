Ensuring Security from within.

Birth verification system Death Verification System Marriage system

A country maybe visualized as a collection of geography and people.People may further be visualized as a group of people sharing cultural, traditional and economical goals.Pakistan's case, much like India is complicated as there are many cultures, languages, and thus ensuringlarger harmony amongst the general population isn't an easy task.Religion as we have seen in Pakistan since early days, and India since of late has been the easiest adhesivemuch akin to the most common opiate.Keeping track of people, their births, relations, deaths, accidents, sickness and happiness is the first step to ensurethe aforementioned services maybe provided by the state to her citizens. Herein lies that most trivial clue to thequestions of governance that often begs answering.Unlike most third world / developing countries Pakistan has failed to make much progress in identifying, classifyingand servicing her people. Since the belated inception of NADRA; must was hoped from that department.Unfortunately since the departure of uniformed officers and NADRA's subsequent transition to civilian handshas led to the same corrupt practices as are evident in any other department. NADRA has failed to integratedTo add salt to injury, what is otherwise touted as computerized record, is actually based on documents furnishedthrough manual aka corrupt practices.From a bird's eye, NADRA is a collection of records computerized for easy search and record keeping. By thedefinition the record must adhere to some auditing and security parameters. However looking at NADRA's ownadmission of fake record, and it's non compliance with passport, visa, and tax systems goes on to show basicproblems that Pakistan faces.Until such time, that the state can accurately and efficiently numerate her citizens; any hope of receiving serviceshould remain a pipe dream at best.The state of Pakistan cannot accurately plot the population density / metropolitan area, thus it cannot plan orprovide services such asThe failure to provide above basic services, tends to stress or even tear apart the fabric of society. this may bevisualized as a group of people competing for the basic services, thus treating each other as competition / enemyas opposed to fellow countrymen who can help each other in progress.It is thus reasonable to suggest that NADRA maybe run differently from other ministries and departments.It must be ensured that the officers who are deputed in NADRA, stay in NADRA with almost as strict a pruningprocess as those of SPD.It is also reasonable to mandate all ministries, to validate their developmental plans based on data fetched from NADRA.Such a transformation within NADRA will enhance not only the security environment by clubbing people'scommunication, travel, business, financial and cultural records but it will have a larger positive effectby reducing the overhead on justice system and other ministries.the writer is me.I am just an engineer.