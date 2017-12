Ensure safe return of Rohingyas

Turkish PM urges int'l community to work jointly

December 21, 2017 / LAST MODIFIED: 04:02 AM, December 21, 2017Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visiting a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia yesterday as part of his two-day official visit to Bangladesh. Photo: PIDUnb, Cox's BazarTurkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim yesterday called upon the international community to work jointly to ensure safe return of Rohingyas to their homeland, with all facilities in place.Terming Myanmar's brutal crackdown on its Rohingya minority “ethnic cleansing”, he said it has become urgent for the international community to put in joint efforts for their safe return to Myanmar.The Turkish premier arrived at Cox's Bazar airport by a special flight at around 11:00am.After reaching Balukhali Rohingya camp around 11:54am, he inaugurated two field hospitals financed by the Turkish government and handed over two modern ambulances to the hospitals.Yildirim talked to Rohingyas and listened to their horrific experiences of torture.Rohingyas demanded granting citizenship to them before sending them back to Myanmar under the repatriation agreement signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar.The Turkish PM assured Rohingyas of ensuring all facilities in Myanmar before repatriation.Later, he distributed food at Kutupalong camp and left the camp around 1:30pm. Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali accompanied the Turkish PM.Yildirim left for home from Cox's Bazar at 2:43pm. The foreign minister saw him off at the airport.On Tuesday, the Turkish leader highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's diplomacy over the Rohingya issue and Bangladesh's support to the displaced people.He hoped the bilateral document, signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar on November 23, would make Rohingyas' return to their home possible soon.Some 655,000 Rohingyas have crossed into Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25.On September 7, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan visited Rohingya camps and said what was happening in Myanmar's Rakhine State was “tantamount to genocide” and solution to the Rohingya crisis lies with Myanmar only.