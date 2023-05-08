Enraged mob lynches two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Orangi

KARACHI: An angry mob lynched two suspected robbers in Orangi Town in the small hours of Sunday morning, police said.



The Pakistan Bazaar police rescued their third accomplice who was beaten up by the mob near Owais Pakwan Centre in Sector-14-C.



Area SHO Sohail Khaskheli said that three suspects entered a wedding hall and had a meal. Later, they came out of the venue and snatched a motorcycle. As they were fleeing some people gathered there and managed to overpower them.



He said that around 100-150 people severely beat them with sticks and stones before the police arrived. Two of them died on the spot while the third suspect, identified as Awais Karim, 25, rescued in wounded condition



The police claimed to have recovered one .30 bore pistol along with live rounds and two snatched motorbikes from their custody.



The dead and wounded were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.



Stabbed to death



A man was killed and another injured during a scuffle among neighbours over a trivial issue in Scheme-33, Gulzar-i-Hijri on Sunday afternoon.



Sachal SHO Raja Tanveer said that the neighbours fought with each other over ‘throwing garbage and creating noise’ at the Country Comfort Apartments.



As a result, Mohammed Qasim Siddique, 35, was stabbed to death and Mohammed Yasir, 24, suffered injuries, he said, adding that the dead and injured were shifted to a hospital.



The police claimed to have arrested one suspect