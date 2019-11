What toxic hate these politicians have against Pakistan Army? JUI, PMLN, PPP and Achazais' and Bizenjos'?

JUI, PMLN, and JUI all have had accepted help from PA and today, look their disgusting language against PA. Irrespective of the occasion from Mujhe kuyun Nikala to this so called Azadi March, they wont let go any chance to abuse Pakistan Army. These young boys gave their lives against most desperate terrorists in the rugged mountains of ex FATA and Baluchistan, saved Pakistan from becoming a Syria, Iraq, Libya or Yemen, shattered plans to balkanize Pakistan by 2012.

Govt should move election commission against all these politicians who scandalize PA and they should be tried for sedition. THEY WILL SHUT UP ONLY THEN.

