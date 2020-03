Pakistani history has, for a long time, been hijacked by the so called "Ashraf" caste of people. These are the folks who claim Arab/Turk/Persian ancestry, and therefore make it their mission to make all of Pakistan embrace their identity and revere them as "truer" Muslims.



I want you to all ponder how effective their propaganda has been. Think about it. Muhammad Bin Qasim is called the first Pakistani. Ashraf lineages are exalted and praised as the ideal standard, whereas native lineages are mostly frowned upon in comparison. Languages like Pashto, Punjabi, etc are tossed out in favour of Urdu. I'm sure you're all also very well aware with these people saying that only they have the right to do certain things (e.g wear green shawls), or that they deserve special respect. And I'm sure you can also all think of people who have embraced these ideas (as some of you older members would remember, even I embraced some of these ideas).



The time has come to cut the crap and end this. Muhammad Bin Qasim did not bleed for Pakistan. The Indo-Pashtun Lodis are our people, not the Turkic Mughals who came to overthrow him. Raja Jayapala ruled over Gandhara and held sway over Kabul for much time too, why do we forget about him? Why don't our history books focus on pre-Islamic dynasties the Rai dynasty? Urdu is no better than Punjabi, nor is a Syed any better than a Jat.



It's not like these so-called Islamic rulers were that Islamic anyway. Many of them were just classist as well as racist scum. For example, the Ummayads literally discouraged non-Arabs converting to Islam. The only people from among these empires that should be praised are the sons of the soil who rose within them despite the challenges they faced. People like Abu Raja As Sindhi or Raja Shadab Khan.



The time has come to change, we must focus upon our people. Pakistan being made for Muslims doesn't mean that we are suddenly Ummayads, we are still people from the Indus. Always have been, and always will be. This "Ashraf" caste's propaganda needs to be tossed in the bin, and they too must embrace their Indus roots.

