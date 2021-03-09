What's new

Enough is enough — Pakistan not happy with Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan started new efforts to convince Afghan Taliban for rejoining the peace process otherwise the Taliban may face some tough actions from Pakistan. Top Pakistani security officials have approached Afghan Taliban leadership in Doha and made it very clear to them that their refusal to participate in Istanbul Conference was a big blow to the Afghan Peace Process and if they will not show some flexibility they will face consequences.


A United States backed Afghan Peace conference set to be hosted in Istanbul by Turkey, Qatar and United Nations on April 24 was postponed over the non-participation of the Taliban. This conference was meant to fast track the peace process but new administration in Washington changed the withdrawal date of US troops from May 1 to September 11 2021. The Taliban rejected this new date and declared it violation of the peace agreement signed with Trump Administration. They refused to participate in Istanbul conference.

Last week foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan met in Istanbul and they called on the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment to achieving a negotiated settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan. It is learnt that a top Pakistani security official will meet Taliban leaders in Doha on April 28 (today) and will deliver an “enough is enough” message to them in very clear words. Pakistan and some other international stakeholders in Afghan peace process were trying to convince the Taliban to agree for joining an interim coalition government but they were reluctant to agree.

According to highly placed sources, Pakistani security agencies found some links between Afghan Taliban and groups related to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). A top source said “they are two faces of a same coin” but Afghan Taliban denied this allegation. They said it is not the first time that we may face heat from the security agencies. Senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was arrested by Pakistani agencies and he was released in 2018. It was Mullah Baradar who led peace talks with the US in Doha. Two senior Taliban leaders Mullah Ubaidullah Akhund (former Afghan defense minister) and Ustad Yasir died in the custody of Pakistani security agencies between 2010 and 2012.

The Taliban made it very clear that they not only want withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan but they also want removal of their names from UN terrorist list and release of prisoners. Their inflexibility is no more acceptable to Pakistani officials who are dealing with the Taliban since long. A top Pakistani official said that it is easy to deal with Ashraf Ghani but very difficult to deal with the Taliban. The official made allegations on Afghan government for supporting the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). Pakistani officials have conveyed their concerns to Ghani directly and after that the Afghan president never supported the PTM publically. Ghani also made some unannounced visits to Pakistan in recent past to bridge gap with Pakistani side.

It is learnt that India also tried to engage Afghan Taliban recently but their leaders avoided direct meetings with them. A senior Taliban source said that India is planning to send its troops to Afghanistan after the possible withdrawal of US troops. Taliban think that India started engagement with Pakistan recently just because India do not want Pakistan to object to its new role in Afghanistan. India wants that the Taliban should not attack its troops in Afghanistan not realising that the Taliban never accept any foreign troops in their country.

For those wondering why a Top source says this, recently there was an incident.
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
 
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
No it's more likely everyone will isolate them just like Iran back in the day if that was the case. Issue here is that Taliban really can't cut off ties with Al Qaeda and TTP as they are pretty much ideologically married to each other and like a family. It will be hard to cut off a family member.
 
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
India will fund afghan taliban now you're saying? :rolleyes:
 
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
They never targated Pakistan even when Pakistan was helping US catch their leaders so i doubt they will target us now, it doesn't make sense.
 
There are no "good terrorists"!
True but there is less evil terriost..for example USA ignoring BLA ..or india prasing BLA..
ANA is terroist for most pakistanis since they have supported publically BLA and PTM but we kept things going as we thought it was lesser evil

However things are changing with afghan taliban stating they will not interfere in pakistan(and have track record of not doing so) pakistani prefer them over ANA with proven track record of terroism in pakistn
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
Dont worry afghans will keep fighting each other on northern and western front
No it's more likely everyone will isolate them just like Iran back in the day if that was the case. Issue here is that Taliban really can't cut off ties with Al Qaeda and TTP as they are pretty much ideologically married to each other and like a family. It will be hard to cut off a family member.
How?
TTP and Taliban have no ideology together..every tom dick harry knows that..
Infact TTP was invovled in killing spirtual leaders of Taliban in pakistan in early days

Its the same like saying daesh and taliban are same..no they arent

Doesnt mean they havent worked togther in certain win win situations..making pakistan an enemy isnt a win win situation for taliban
 
No shit, looks like the good Afghan taliban too isn't ready to give up of terrorism. This time they will not spare Pakistan either as it have become way of life for them. Once NATO is out they will need new enemy. Whats better way then to target Pak-China, they will get funding from India too for doing that.
BS.

Now Hamid Mir will tell us what Army is thinking ??
BUHAHAHA..
This man sweeps floors at US embassy, now he will tell people that PTM died because Ghani stopped supporting them on our request???lol


This is the last weak jab to throw from the the particular embassy-kings type journalists COAS recently met.
 
BS.

Now Hamid Mir will tell us what Army is thinking ??
BUHAHAHA..

This is the last weak jab to throw from the the particular embassy-bound journalists COAS recently met.
I agree Hamid Mir isn't the best individual, however i'm entertaining it due to the backdrop of current events and that his scenario isn't BS completely.
True but there is less evil terriost..for example USA ignoring BLA ..or india prasing BLA..
ANA is terroist for most pakistanis since they have supported publically BLA and PTM but we kept things going as we thought it was lesser evil

However things are changing with afghan taliban stating they will not interfere in pakistan(and have track record of not doing so) pakistani prefer them over ANA with proven track record of terroism in pakistn

Dont worry afghans will keep fighting each other on northern and western front

How?
TTP and Taliban have no ideology together..every tom dick harry knows that..
Infact TTP was invovled in killing spirtual leaders of Taliban in pakistan in early days

Its the same like saying daesh and taliban are same..no they arent

Doesnt mean they havent worked togther in certain win win situations..making pakistan an enemy isnt a win win situation for taliban
Wrong, to say that they have nothing is common, that would be an overstatement, In some instances they had differences however even then they never cut off from each other. If the Taliban aren't cutting ties with Al Qaeda, i doubt it will be done with the TTP.
The reason why TTP are not in the shadows of ISKP is because the Taliban convinced high ranking leaders using their historical connections to not join the ISKP organization and continue to run TTP. Daesh and Taliban are not the same, i did not say that and that is a bad example to cite.
Making their own Afghans their enemy is also not a 'win win' situation for the Taliban, they can't keep pandering to our demands whether we like it or not, they have their own interests too. Which is why i say the Taliban is not trustworthy, they are no puppet, they are independent.
 
For those wondering why a Top source says this, recently there was an incident.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387249216611880962
There are no "good terrorists"!
True but there is less evil terriost..for example USA ignoring BLA ..or india prasing BLA..
ANA is terroist for most pakistanis since they have supported publically BLA and PTM but we kept things going as we thought it was lesser evil

However things are changing with afghan taliban stating they will not interfere in pakistan(and have track record of not doing so) pakistani prefer them over ANA with proven track record of terroism in pakistn

Dont worry afghans will keep fighting each other on northern and western front

How?
TTP and Taliban have no ideology together..every tom dick harry knows that..
Infact TTP was invovled in killing spirtual leaders of Taliban in pakistan in early days

Its the same like saying daesh and taliban are same..no they arent

Doesnt mean they havent worked togther in certain win win situations..making pakistan an enemy isnt a win win situation for taliban
Those who live in Pakistan , keep an eye on Security affairs and know Pakistan security establishment must know that You can't trust Dawn , Geo , The News , Hamid Mir sources on these issues . As they have no good relationship with Security establishment ( if not bad relations they have not good relationship as well ) .
Same for Asfandyar Mir , Natsecjeef as well who are more of outsiders .

There are news channels , newspapers , anchors , journalist e.t.c ( whom i don't want to name here but many know ) if they would have said then we must trust its true .
 
I keep telling my compatriots that Afghan taliban are a lesser evil, in our calculation, vis a vis openly hostile Northern Alliance & Tajiks backed by India. However by no means our problems in Afghanistan are going to end soon. There have been reports that some groups under the umbrella of Taliban sheltered and abetted TTP elements and it is worrisome for us. The only way to ensure the safety of Pakistanis is to keep a close eye on Afghan border and act proactively if a threat becomes visible.
 
Dear Pakistanis, propegenda against talibs is full swing. Beware of that.
 
Actually if you were the tsliban and USA moved the agreed date would you abide by everything?
NO??? Ummm surprise surprise
 
