Enjoy a perfect day surrounded by nature in Turkey's Bolu



is a lovely city between Ankara and Istanbul with lofty mountains, thick forests, lakes and streams.

The breathtakingly beautiful Yedigöller (Seven Lakes) National Park is one of the gifts of nature to Bolu.Lying 42 km north of the city centre, the Park is named after seven large and small lakes formed by landslides.The lakes and the surrounding green area is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.Nature lovers can enjoy the tranquillity of the view of the monumental trees, bubbling waterfalls, hiking trails and picnic areas.Another popular and relaxing resort is Lake Abant Nature Park which is set in lovely alpine surroundings at an altitude of 1500 meters, 34 km southwest of the city centre.Offering many opportunities for visitors to enjoy a perfect day in nature, Lake Abant is charming in all seasons.Picnicking, camping, fishing, hiking, horseback riding and cycling are some of the outdoor recreation activities.A walk around the lake is a great chance for capturing beautiful moments especially in winter when the surrounding pine forests are covered with a snow blanket and the lake is frozen.38km from the city centre is Kartalkaya Ski Centre amidst the picturesque pine forests of the Köroğlu Mountains.Ideal for Alpine skiing, ski touring and cross-country skiing, this resort is well equipped and offers skiing opportunity from late December until the end of March.Besides these natural beauties, Bolu is home to historical sites from the Ottoman Period.The impressive 14th century Ulu Mosque and modern thermal facilities can be seen in the city centre.The Bolu Archaeology and Ethnography Museum has artefacts from the Hittite, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods.Located on the historical Silk Road, Mudurnu and Göynük counties, both of which have been declared urban conservation areas, are well known with centuries-old Ottoman houses and caravanserais.