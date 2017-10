“Sitharaman would know that the US doesn’t 'co-develop' weapons or transfer military technology developed at enormous cost. It prefers to sell weapons and keep the end-users on a tight leash,” M.K. Bhadrakumar, a former career diplomat, wrote in an op-ed article in The Tribune.

Bhadrakumar opines that “US firms want to retain control over technology” and avoid “liability” when jointly producing equipment with Indian counterparts, therefore “‘Make in India’ is fast becoming a nuisance.”