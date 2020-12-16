What's new

Enhancing competitiveness can help India become factory of world: Jindal

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,945
2
70,822
Country
China
Location
China
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,540
7
47,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The world has not morally declined to such an extent where human rights take a backseat in any factory of the connected world.

India's hegemonic designs for plundering Asian resources threatens global manufacturing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom