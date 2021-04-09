‘English speaking skills’ land Meera in US mental hospital

April 9, 2021Pakistani film actress and television presenter MeeraWASHINGTON: Pakistani film actress and television presenter Meera (real name Irtiza Rubab) has been out of a US mental hospital after Captain Naveed had paid an amount of $50,000 for her bail, it was learnt on Thursday.Meera has been ordered by the doctors to leave America within 48 hours and has been further advised to continue her mental treatment when she reaches Pakistan. Meera’s father-in-law declared that Meera will be sent to Pakistan on an urgent basis and she can only return when she is feeling absolutely mentally healthy, however it is not possible for Meera to stay in America any longer at the moment. Meera is known for portraying her skills at improper English but this time it landed her in deep trouble.In the land of America where English is the primary route to get across each and everything Meera made an attempt at trying to impress the doctors through her broken English which might have been implying something totally other than what she was trying to say. When Meera went for a check-up to a medical facility in America her immaculately inappropriate English made the doctors term her a mental patient. Meera, however, declined to give any opinion regarding the topic at hand.