  Monday, August 20, 2018

English Premier League

Discussion in 'Sports' started by Arsalan, Jul 27, 2016.

  Jul 27, 2016 #1
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    So many threads on cricket, what about football? :)

    Football followers report in! Specially English premier league fans. The season start is nearing and the excitement level is rising! Quite a few new procurement to keep an key on. This season promises a lot. Lets see what it delivers.


    Seriously, how many of our members follow English Premier League?

    Ok with football fans showing up here now, for the second part of this "Following 2016/2017 season" visit below thread:
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

    :)
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #2
    Stannis Baratheon

    Stannis Baratheon FULL MEMBER

    Arsenal's winning it this year.
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #3
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    hehehehe
    you are posting this on wrong thread! :P
    Post this here:
    Join me and other Pakistani members to play Fantasy Premier League 2016/2017 Classic League Code: 467237-139730
    :lol:
    No offense bro!
     
    Curious_Guy

    Curious_Guy FULL MEMBER

    ManU fan .. not hardcore follower ..watch some games and try to remain in touch
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #5
    Kambojaric

    Kambojaric SENIOR MEMBER

    Follow the EPL closely (got fantasy leagues going at my workplace so no choice haha). Man U fan, cant wait to see Ibra in action.

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #6
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

  Jul 27, 2016 #7
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Nope never watched it
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #8
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    So it seems there are four of us for now,,, Good start considering that the thread is a few minutes old. Hope we will have many more joining us soon and hope to follow the 2016/2017 season together with all of other fans here on defence.pk. :)
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #9
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #10
    The Sandman

    The Sandman ELITE MEMBER

    I actually don't watch it.
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #11
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    My favourite player..met him once in Stureplan...when my friend pointed out it was the great player.
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #12
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Arrogant :P
    I hope EPL will show him his actual worth :)
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #13
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    No he is not arrogant. But offers the most beautiful game. There are better players but none is as much of treat to watch as Zlatan Abrahamovic. An immigrant guy from Rosengård, he is as humble as it gets.
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #14
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Humble ---- Zaltan????? :lol:
    You and me are talking about two different people surely!!
     
  Jul 27, 2016 #15
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Yes I can see, I am talking about Zlatan and you are talking about Zaltan :lol::lol:

    But joke aside, he should be arrogant in dealing with arrogant people of clubs and players. But I'm talking about his off the field interactions. Whenever he is Rosengård, he treats his people the same way and as before he became famous.
     
