So many threads on cricket, what about football? Football followers report in! Specially English premier league fans. The season start is nearing and the excitement level is rising! Quite a few new procurement to keep an key on. This season promises a lot. Lets see what it delivers. Seriously, how many of our members follow English Premier League? EDIT: Ok with football fans showing up here now, for the second part of this "Following 2016/2017 season" visit below thread: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/