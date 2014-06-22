What's new

English Premier League - Previous Seasons

Arsalan

Arsalan

THINK TANK CHAIRMAN
Sep 29, 2008
18,175
64
23,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MODERATOR EDIT
SEPTEMBER 07 2021
All Previous seasons to be merged in this one thread and we will keep one thread running for current season, which will also be merged with this master thread once season is over.

So many threads on cricket, what about football? :)

Football followers report in! Specially English premier league fans. The season start is nearing and the excitement level is rising! Quite a few new procurement to keep an key on. This season promises a lot. Lets see what it delivers.


Seriously, how many of our members follow English Premier League?

EDIT:
Ok with football fans showing up here now, for the second part of this "Following 2016/2017 season" visit below thread:
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/

:)
 
Last edited:
Kambojaric

Kambojaric

MODERATOR
Apr 6, 2010
4,890
12
8,157
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Follow the EPL closely (got fantasy leagues going at my workplace so no choice haha). Man U fan, cant wait to see Ibra in action.

 
Arsalan

Arsalan

THINK TANK CHAIRMAN
Sep 29, 2008
18,175
64
23,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@war&peace @Devil Soul @MarkusS @New Resolve @Providence @shah1398 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @waz @WAJsal @Slav Defence @Taygibay @Joe Shearer @Moonlight @Curious_Guy @Nilgiri @Gufi @Deliorman @Tresbon @mike2000 is back @Blue Marlin @Jango @Kambojaric @F86 Saber @Tiger Awan @fatman17 @Winchester @Windjammer @Raja.Pakistani @EagleEyes @batmannow @Rafael @A.Rafay @PlanetSoldier @khanboy007 @cb4 @Delnavaz B @Jaanbaz @flamer84 @Spring Onion @Fattyacids @yuba @CHACHA"G" @Srinivas @Informant @Dave Gray @proud indian94 @proud_indian @Steve781 @Armstrong (MY FRIEND -Liverpool fan :P ) @hinduguy @bdslph @The Sandman @Zibago @TaimiKhan @Oscar @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @MastanKhan @django @Mr.Meap @Syed.Ali.Haider @User
@nair @proud_indian @Roybot @jbgt90 @Sergi @Water Car Engineer @dadeechi @kurup @Rain Man @kaykay @Abingdonboy @SR-91 @nang2 @fsayed @anant_s @Joe Shearer @Tshering22 @Dandpatta @danger007 @Didact @Soumitra @SrNair
@TejasMk3
@jbgt90 @ranjeet @4GTejasBVR @The_Showstopper @guest11 @PARIKRAMA @egodoc222 @DesiGuy1403 @Nilgiri @SarthakGanguly @Omega007 @GURU DUTT @HariPrasad @JanjaWeed @litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular @MilSpec @Spectre @Windjammer @Horus @GURU DUTT @litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular @abcxyz0000
@MilSpec @Spectre
@Ryuzaki @CorporateAffairs @Srinivas
@GR!FF!N @migflug @Levina @randomradio @Guynextdoor2 @2800 @calmDown@all @zebra7
@Chinese Bamboo @Chinese-Dragon @Godman @Gibbs
 
Last edited:
Arsalan

Arsalan

THINK TANK CHAIRMAN
Sep 29, 2008
18,175
64
23,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stannis Baratheon said:
Arsenal's winning it this year.
Click to expand...
Curious_Guy said:
ManU fan .. not hardcore follower ..watch some games and try to remain in touch
Click to expand...
Kambojaric said:
Follow the EPL closely (got fantasy leagues going at my workplace so no choice haha). Man U fan, cant wait to see Ibra in action.

Click to expand...
So it seems there are four of us for now,,, Good start considering that the thread is a few minutes old. Hope we will have many more joining us soon and hope to follow the 2016/2017 season together with all of other fans here on defence.pk. :)
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,805
18
64,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Arsalan said:
Arrogant :P
I hope EPL will show him his actual worth :)
Click to expand...
No he is not arrogant. But offers the most beautiful game. There are better players but none is as much of treat to watch as Zlatan Abrahamovic. An immigrant guy from Rosengård, he is as humble as it gets.
 
Arsalan

Arsalan

THINK TANK CHAIRMAN
Sep 29, 2008
18,175
64
23,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
war&peace said:
No he is not arrogant. But offers the most beautiful game. There are better players but none is as much of treat to watch as Zlatan Abrahamovic. An immigrant guy from Rosengård, he is as humble as it gets.
Click to expand...
Humble ---- Zaltan????? :lol:
You and me are talking about two different people surely!!
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,805
18
64,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Arsalan said:
Humble ---- Zaltan?????
You and me are talking about two different people surely!!
Click to expand...
Yes I can see, I am talking about Zlatan and you are talking about Zaltan :lol::lol:

But joke aside, he should be arrogant in dealing with arrogant people of clubs and players. But I'm talking about his off the field interactions. Whenever he is Rosengård, he treats his people the same way and as before he became famous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

