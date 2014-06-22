English Premier League - 2020/21

This looks to be a much more exciting season! Last time around, Liverpool were the run away winners. Rival teams have invested heavily, specially Chelsea with hope to close that gap and in return deliver a more exciting season. Manchester City have proven over the last decade or so that they will always be there on the top, not to be discarded at all. They had a poorer season by their standards and will be looking to bounce back. Arsenal and Manchester United will also to do better with their youthful squads and there will be a strong challenge mounted for the top four spots by Spurs and Leicester City. Not to mention the unpredictable nature of English Premier League which have been coming up with a surprise package almost every other season now who challenge the so called big four/six! It was Wolves last year, Burnley two years before that, can it be Everton Again? Will Leeds United live up to the Hype around them? All these questions can have some pretty exciting answers!