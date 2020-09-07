What's new

English Premier League - 2020/21 (update: 21/22)

New season is upon us, time to start a new thread and make it sticky. Please use this one for all Premier League related and Fantasy Premier League related discussions.

Have also setup a fantasy league so anyone playing it is requested to join and share team name as well.
Head to Head League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/oe3z1a
Code: oe3z1a

Classic League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/n0x3uo
League Code: n0x3uo

The thread for all previous seasons have been merged into English Premier League - Previous Seasons
 
This looks to be a much more exciting season! Last time around, Liverpool were the run away winners. Rival teams have invested heavily, specially Chelsea with hope to close that gap and in return deliver a more exciting season. Manchester City have proven over the last decade or so that they will always be there on the top, not to be discarded at all. They had a poorer season by their standards and will be looking to bounce back. Arsenal and Manchester United will also to do better with their youthful squads and there will be a strong challenge mounted for the top four spots by Spurs and Leicester City. Not to mention the unpredictable nature of English Premier League which have been coming up with a surprise package almost every other season now who challenge the so called big four/six! It was Wolves last year, Burnley two years before that, can it be Everton Again? Will Leeds United live up to the Hype around them? All these questions can have some pretty exciting answers!
 
I agere, this season should be great. Chelsea have strengthened their squad the most but City and Liverpool should still be too strong. Everton might be the seasons surprise. They have made some strong signings like Allan and Rodriguez and have an excellent manager in Ancelotti. It would not be crazy to suggest that they could at least challenge for the top 4.

For United depth is the major issue. Van Der Beek is a great signing and will allow Ole to rest Pogba and Fernandes now and then but an injury to say Martial or Wan Bissaka leaves Utd extremely exposed with no viable replacements. If somehow United remain magically injury free the whole season then a top 4 finish is realistic but with Ole so far signing only one player in this transfer season things do not look too positive.
 
First order of business, specially related to fantasy premier league,, the Game Week 1 will have blanks with Manchester united, Manchester City, Burnley and Aston Villa all missing a game in the opening week. Keep an eye on that!
 
Kambojaric said:
I agere, this season should be great. Chelsea have strengthened their squad the most but City and Liverpool should still be too strong. Everton might be the seasons surprise. They have made some strong signings like Allan and Rodriguez and have an excellent manager in Ancelotti. It would not be crazy to suggest that they could at least challenge for the top 4.

For United depth is the major issue. Van Der Beek is a great signing and will allow Ole to rest Pogba and Fernandes now and then but an injury to say Martial or Wan Bissaka leaves Utd extremely exposed with no viable replacements. If somehow United remain magically injury free the whole season then a top 4 finish is realistic but with Ole so far signing only one player in this transfer season things do not look too positive.
Agreed on Chelsea! They have indeed shown intent to get back on top. Major signings will help their cause however like with every new signing, they need some time to make a difference. In this case, with so many key players playing their first season it will be even more problematic. Will be a surprise if all these guys manage to make an impact from the start, keeping that in mind i do not see Chelsea managing to mount a challenge for title this season but i do see a squad taking shape which can and will do it in seasons to come.
 
Will be an exciting season - just hope Leeds and Bielsa make a good show of it. Liverpool will definitely not run away with it this season!
 
Musings said:
Will be an exciting season - just hope Leeds and Bielsa make a good show of it. Liverpool will definitely not run away with it this season!
Agreed! There will be much tough competition. In fact, what Liverpool managed to do last season was kind of "once in a life time" thing. Premier League is usually much more fiercely contested title and we may not see any team run away with the title like this again. That kind of domination wont happen over and over again.
 
Arsalan said:
Agreed! There will be much tough competition. In fact, what Liverpool managed to do last season was kind of "once in a life time" thing. Premier League is usually much more fiercely contested title and we may not see any team run away with the title like this again. That kind of domination wont happen over and over again.
Click to expand...
Agree with you - I wonder how lockdown will affect teams - teams like Liverpool didn’t do as well without the crowd at the end of the season whereas Man City seem to do really well.
Btw what a moth watering opening -
Liverpool v Leeds 1st game - I just hope we don’t get thrashed!
 
Arsalan said:
New season is upon us, time to start a new thread and make it sticky. Please use this one for all Premier League related and Fantasy Premier League related discussions.

Have also setup a fantasy league so anyone playing it is requested to join and share team name as well.
League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/n0x3uo
League Code: n0x3uo

The thread for all previous seasons have been merged into English Premier League - Previous Seasons
Further to the above mentioned classic league (which i will request members here to join and share team names so we can keep track) i have created a Head to Head league for the members of the forum as well. That would be fun, competing with each other, among the people we know on this forum.

Head to Head League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/oe3z1a
Code: oe3z1a

League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/n0x3uo
League Code: n0x3uo

Head to Head League joining Link

Fantasy Premier League, Official Fantasy Football Game of the Premier League

Official Fantasy Premier League 2021/22. Free to play fantasy football game, set up your fantasy football team at the Official Premier League site.
fantasy.premierleague.com fantasy.premierleague.com
Code: oe3z1a

@ADIL SHERDIL @UnitedPak
 
fatman17 said:
Arsenal is going to surprise a few of the money teams.
They might! Surprise as in giving them a hard time head to head, win a few big games too may be! However i dont see them surprise anyone as far as title for the top spots is concerned. It is already too competative with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and may be even Manchester United specially if they do get Sancho.
 
Arsalan said:
Further to the above mentioned classic league (which i will request members here to join and share team names so we can keep track) i have created a Head to Head league for the members of the forum as well. That would be fun, competing with each other, among the people we know on this forum.

League joining Link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/n0x3uo
League Code: n0x3uo

Head to Head League joining Link

Fantasy Premier League, Official Fantasy Football Game of the Premier League

Official Fantasy Premier League 2021/22. Free to play fantasy football game, set up your fantasy football team at the Official Premier League site.
fantasy.premierleague.com fantasy.premierleague.com
Code: oe3z1a

@ADIL SHERDIL @UnitedPak
Im in....................
 
I am bit worried about Liverpool going into second consecutive transfer window without signing any major player. Once you are at top, ensure you stay on top, I think we are missing a trick or two.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
I am bit worried about Liverpool going into second consecutive transfer window without signing any major player. Once you are at top, ensure you stay on top, I think we are missing a trick or two.
I agree brother but IMO you have to buy someone you feel that would improve the squad and team - someone that would fit in with the team you already have AND better it. When you have put together for example a forward line up like Mane Sala and Firmino - you have to find someone of equal or better stature and someone prepared to sit on the bench if the others are succeeding.
Whats the point of buying for the sake of it if it doesn't improve what you already have?
 
Musings said:
I agree brother but IMO you have to buy someone you feel that would improve the squad and team - someone that would fit in with the team you already have AND better it. When you have put together for example a forward line up like Mane Sala and Firmino - you have to find someone of equal or better stature and someone prepared to sit on the bench if the others are succeeding.
Whats the point of buying for the sake of it if it doesn't improve what you already have?
I understand mate, but you see the problem is that you have to have people challenging the front three and keeping them at their toes. There is a huge drop in quality on the bench from first playing eleven. The front three are reaching their late twenties now and I think should have gone all out for Timo Warner but we dithered. Our squad has actually reduced with backups like Lovern and Lallana leaving the club.
 
