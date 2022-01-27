England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa RAWALPINDI: England’s legendary former soccer player Michael Owen on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said

According to ISPR, COAS Bajwa thanked Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports, particularly football.“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.Former England footballer Michael Owen arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials.During his visit, Michael Owen will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan.In Karachi, on 26 January, Michael Owen will attend a press conference at NED University to officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City.