England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
RAWALPINDI: England’s legendary former soccer player Michael Owen on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS Bajwa thanked Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and promoting sports, particularly football.

“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcome step,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485962897872363524

Former England footballer Michael Owen arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials.

During his visit, Michael Owen will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan.

In Karachi, on 26 January, Michael Owen will attend a press conference at NED University to officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City.

England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa

alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
Why is COAS meeting with Michael Owen? He should be concentrating on crushing militancy in
Balouchistan.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
46333671_1132355070273988_2253253045934620672_n.jpg
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Huffal said:
Now...isnt a good time to post this...........
I think it's the perfect time to post this. There are a lot of members on the forum defending the actions of the COAS, but in my view any non security related engagement by military officials is completely unprofessional. The military should only regularly communicate with the govt, not traders, sportsmen, clerics, dignatories and whoever else.
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

Aug 17, 2020
There must be worthy Lt Generals to replace him and certainly army as an institution doesn't revolve around personalities

Making an angry face during meetings and photoshoots doesn't make you competent.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
313ghazi said:
I think it's the perfect time to post this. There are a lot of members on the forum defending the actions of the COAS, but in my view any non security related engagement by military officials is completely unprofessional. The military should only regularly communicate with the govt, not traders, sportsmen, clerics, dignatories and whoever else.
Problem is our COAS loves everything but only defense matters, isko pata he nhi kon mar raha ha kis ko mar raha ha kahan sa mar raha ha , mera kia kam ha

Winchester said:
Best Army Chief since Yahya Khan.
Is na to YahYah k rakh dia freehand day kar terrorists ko
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
This guy needs to go yesterday. Or the Army should take over Pakistan and run it like Egypt. They already involved in majority of departments of Pakistan.

Can’t have two parallel governments.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Riz said:
Problem is our COAS loves everything but only defense matters, isko pata he nhi kon mar raha ha kis ko mar raha ha kahan sa mar raha ha , mera kia kam ha


Is na to YahYah k rakh dia freehand day kar terrorists ko
I'm in no place to judge his professional performance and in all honesty most of us aren't. Maybe there are things we are not privy too.

However I think everyone can see when he's somewhere he shouldn't be.

It's not just him - it's a historic problem.
 
