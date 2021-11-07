Engineering Students in Madhya Pradesh State (India) Will Now Learn About the Ram Setu

The state education minister falsely claimed that "It has been proved by a NASA study that Ram Setu was a man-made bridge built millions of years ago."
Madhya Pradesh education minister Mohan Yadav. Photo: Twitter
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to revise its curriculum for undergraduate students and students of engineering in the state to include mythical Indian texts.
Engineering students will be taught about the Ram Setu – the shallow water coral formation in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Rameswaram. Many on the right-wing have been arguing that this was actually the bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana, when he was trying to make his way to Lanka.
The Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas will be the subject of a new BA elective course, NDTV reported. Topics covered will include “Spirituality and religion in root sources of Indian culture”, “Four ages in Vedas, Upanishads and Purans”, “Difference between Ramayana and Shri Ramcharitmans” and “Incarnation of divine existence”.
The foundational English course will include the introduction to the Mahabharata by C. Rajagopalchari, with the aim to develop students’ “leadership ability and humanistic attitude by focusing on various dimensions of personality development”.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is the current social focus in India, where India fared worse than Bangladesh and Pakistan and is now ranked 100th among 106 countries in the global hunger index. These are the people running India now.
Madhya Pradesh education minister Mohan Yadav. Photo: Twitter
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to revise its curriculum for undergraduate students and students of engineering in the state to include mythical Indian texts.
Engineering students will be taught about the Ram Setu – the shallow water coral formation in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Rameswaram. Many on the right-wing have been arguing that this was actually the bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana, when he was trying to make his way to Lanka.
The Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas will be the subject of a new BA elective course, NDTV reported. Topics covered will include “Spirituality and religion in root sources of Indian culture”, “Four ages in Vedas, Upanishads and Purans”, “Difference between Ramayana and Shri Ramcharitmans” and “Incarnation of divine existence”.
The foundational English course will include the introduction to the Mahabharata by C. Rajagopalchari, with the aim to develop students’ “leadership ability and humanistic attitude by focusing on various dimensions of personality development”.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is the current social focus in India, where India fared worse than Bangladesh and Pakistan and is now ranked 100th among 106 countries in the global hunger index. These are the people running India now.