Engineered economic stabilisation may fool masses not investors

Pakistan’s current reserves and current account surplus are artificially managed and so are ignored by investors.

treasury bills

central bank is paying 13 percent interest on these

and at one sign of panic this investment will vanish within three months.

This government has failed to boost exports and is engineering ways to reduce current account deficit by reducing imports.

5.9 percent decline in the growth of large scale manufacturing.

The economic planners of this government used to call Ishaq Dar an accountant who was just interested in balancing the ledgers. Despite this, he managed decent growth in the economy.

Exporters were promised power tariff at US cents 7.5/unit without any add-ons. Power distributors are charging the additional government levies on this tariff.



Exporters were also assured that the 17 percent sales tax they paid at the time of purchasing input for exports goods would be refunded within 72 hours after realisation of export proceeds. Five months on, the refunds remain struck up.



The state provided sovereign guarantee to make payments to the independent power producers 45 days after submission of bill. Now, the state owes hundreds of billions of rupees to IPPs increasing the circular debt to new limits.

Exports are increasing at a snail’s pace, and that is not enough to even reach the 2016-17 level.